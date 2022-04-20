A few days ahead of the runoff in France's presidential election, campaign teams for Marine Le Pen are seeking to change voters' minds about their candidate.

They're targeting voters who feel disenchanted with President Emmanuel Macron.

"I think that 'anyone but Macron' is our main argument. For those who want to get rid of Emmanuel Macron, there is only one candidate and that is Marine Le Pen," said Jacqueline, who has been handing out flyers in Paris for the campaign.

Sunday’s runoff is a repeat of the 2017 election, where Macron and his new En Marche movement won the vote by a landslide of 66.10% to 33.90%.

In a bid to reinvent herself, especially among left-wing voters, Le Pen has been focusing on the cost of living and promising to protect workers.

But she remains firm on certain fundamental issues such as Europe and immigration.

Philippe Ballard, a spokesman for her party, the National Rally, said she believes in sovereignty in a "Europe of nations" and is keen to hold a referendum on immigration.

"[This] will make the French Constitution superior to European jurisprudence. She simply has a national project and this project is neither right nor left."

Le Pen has worked for years on making her party more appealing to a larger electorate, but it hasn't fully worked, analysts say.

"The National Rally continues to scare some French people,” said Pascal Perrineau, a professor at Sciences Po Paris.

"This party is considered a solitary party. The French wonder who its allies are, whether Marine Le Pen would have the capacity to form a governmental team of competent and solid people?"

These are questions that Marine Le Pen has only a few days left to answer.