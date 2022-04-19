Lake Eber, one of Afyonkarahisar's (Turkey) most important natural wealth, was coloured by flamingos, whose numbers have recently increased.
With an area of 125 square kilometres, Lake Eber lies at an altitude of 967 metres between the Emir Mountains and the Sultan Mountains, within the borders of the Bolvadin district. It is also an important place for bird watchers as it is one of the most frequent destinations for these migratory birds.
Every year around the first days of April, the guests of Lake Eber, which is home to 146 bird species, are hunted collectively in shallow waters.
More No Comment
Colombians feel 'happy and proud' ahead of painter Fernando Botero's 90th birthday
Large alligator crawls through Florida community
Turkish charity holds iftar for Syrian orphans in war-torn Idlib
Bucha: Families find closure by burying their loved ones
War in Ukraine sparks return of traditional Judas burning in Mexico
Horse-dragon from China captivates crowd in Toulouse
Underwater Easter egg hunt in Florida
At Sea Italy Russia Oil Protest
Unoccupied car rolls across road and into river in Riga
Air strikes leave five dead in east Ukraine city of Kharkiv
Libya's underground homes wait for tourism revival
Jerusalem's Christians gather for Easter service
Russian military equipment destroyed in Ukraine's east
Puppets and poetry go underground in besieged city of Kharkiv
Aftermath of shelling in Kharkiv, injured treated