Lake Eber, one of Afyonkarahisar's (Turkey) most important natural wealth, was coloured by flamingos, whose numbers have recently increased.

With an area of 125 square kilometres, Lake Eber lies at an altitude of 967 metres between the Emir Mountains and the Sultan Mountains, within the borders of the Bolvadin district. It is also an important place for bird watchers as it is one of the most frequent destinations for these migratory birds.

Every year around the first days of April, the guests of Lake Eber, which is home to 146 bird species, are hunted collectively in shallow waters.