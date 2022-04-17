Latest Live Coverage

Orthodox Christians gather around the Stone of Anointing, the place believed to be where Jesus Christ's body was laid after being taken down from the cross.

Jerusalem's Christians gathered at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Easter services.

The Mass was officiated by Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land.

Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, as recounted in the Bible.

Christians traditionally believe Jesus was crucified and buried at the site where the Jerusalem church now stands.

