Jerusalem's Christians gathered at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Easter services.
The Mass was officiated by Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land.
Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, as recounted in the Bible.
Christians traditionally believe Jesus was crucified and buried at the site where the Jerusalem church now stands.
