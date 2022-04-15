Ukraine war: Russia threatens more strikes on Kyiv

Russia’s defence ministry promised on Friday to increase missile attacks on Kyiv in response to Ukraine's alleged military “diversions on the Russian territory.”

"The number and scale of missile strikes on sites in Kyiv will increase in response to all terrorist-type attacks and sabotage carried out on Russian territory by the nationalist regime in Kyiv," the Russian defence ministry said.

They also announced the destruction of a missile production workshop in the Vizar factory in Sviatopetrivske.

AFP journalists confirmed that a factory in the Kyiv region that manufactures Neptune missiles was damaged.

The threat of intensified attacks came after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of wounding seven people and damaging residential buildings with airstrikes on Bryansk, a region bordering Ukraine.

Authorities in another border region of Russia also reported Ukrainian shelling on Thursday. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia.

But Ukrainian officials have claimed that their forces struck a key Russian warship with missiles on Thursday, a claim that would represent an important victory.

In an update posted on Friday on social media, the UK Ministry of Defence said the Soviet-era ship, which returned to operational service last year after a major refit, “served a key role as both a command vessel and air defence node”.

It said the sinking “means Russia has now suffered damage to two key naval assets since invading Ukraine, the first being Russia’s Alligator-class landing ship Saratov on 24 March. Both events will likely lead Russia to review its maritime posture in the Black Sea.”