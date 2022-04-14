Germany charges alleged neo-Nazi who tried to start 'race war'

German prosecutors have charged a suspected neo-Nazi for allegedly trying to start a "race war".

The German federal prosecutor's office announced Wednesday that a supporter of the US-based "Atomwaffen Division" has been indicted.

The suspect -- named only as Marvin E. -- is accused of "trying to found a terrorist organisation," according to a statement.

He is also alleged to have prepared to commit a "serious and dangerous act of violence" on the German state.

Last year -- according to prosecutors -- the then-teenager had tried to unleash "a civil war of races" within three years to "preserve the white population".

He allegedly supported the ideology of the "Atomwaffen Division," a far-right group created in the United States that is known for recruiting young members from university campuses.

Prosecutors say the young man had started to research purchasing weapons online to use to manufacture explosives.

He is also accused of planning to set up an "Atomwaffen Hessen Division" -- named after his home town in western Germany -- and has been imprisoned since his arrest in September 2021.

The decision to charge him comes just days after German authorities carried out a major raid on far-right extremist groups, as part of a wider investigation since 2019 involving police and military intelligence services.

Four suspects from the so-called "Knockout 51" group were arrested in central Germany on 6 April.

The group allegedly held training sessions at the local headquarters of a small far-right party in Eisenach and aimed to indoctrinate young men and train them in street fighting.

Members of the network are also believed to have clashed with police during protests against COVID-19 restrictions.