Ukraine war live updates: At least 720 civilians killed in Kyiv suburbs, authorities sayComments
The war in Ukraine is now in its seventh week, as Russian forces are expected to begin a new big offensive in the east of the country after their retreat from the Kyiv region and other parts of the country revealed growing evidence of human rights atrocities.
Despite Moscow's blanket denials, horrific discoveries of civilian murders, torture and other barbaric acts continue coming to light, with Ukrainian authorities claiming tens of thousands of civilian casualties in Mariupol alone.
Kyiv forces continue to prepare for the renewed assault, while Western nations keep tightening sanctions against Moscow and NATO and some EU countries promise to keep delivering more weapons to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Follow Wednesday's events as they unfold in our blog below, or watch TV coverage in the video player above.
Wednesday's key points:
Joe Biden accused Vladimir Putin of "genocide", stating that the Russian leader is trying to "wipe out" Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin vows Russia's goals in Ukraine will be achieved as they press on with military action. He said talks were deadlocked.
At least 720 civilians were killed in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs, with another 200 missing, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday.
Fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin's close ally and the former leader of the main pro-Russian opposition party is reported to have been arrested by the Ukrainian secret service, SBU.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it was 'concerned' by an unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use, a spokesperson said.
More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Mariupol, the southern port city's mayor claimed.
More than 4.6 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion, with millions being displaced internally, mostly in the western parts of the country.
Additionally, 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children have been displaced since 24 February, said UNICEF.
Zelenskyy: evidence of 'inhumane cruelty' keeps appearing, 'world must react' to chemical weapons use
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that evidence of further war crimes continues to come in after the Russian troops' retreat.
In addition to the killings in Bucha, more evidence was appearing of the “inhuman cruelty” of Russian soldiers toward women and children in other Kyiv suburbs and other towns in the north and east.
He also made an appeal asking the international community to respond to Russia’s use of a poisonous substance in Mariupol.
“Given the repeated threats by Russian propagandists to use chemical weapons against the Mariupol defenders and given the repeated use by the Russian army, for example, of phosphorus munitions in Ukraine, the world must react now,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation Tuesday.
Phosphorus munitions cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons.
Zelenskyy said experts were still trying to determine what had been used in Mariupol.
Biden labels Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'genocide'
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to a "genocide," accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to "wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian".
Speaking in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said that Putin was carrying out a genocide against Ukraine at an earlier event.
"Yes, I called it genocide," he told reporters. "It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."
Biden added that it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia's conduct met the international standard for genocide but said, "it sure seems that way to me".
"More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine and we're only going to learn more and more about the devastation and let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies," Biden said.
Putin's ally Medvedchuk captured in Ukraine
Ukrainian officials say fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk -- both the former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party and a close associate of Russian leader Vladimir Putin -- has been detained in a special operation carried out by the country's SBU secret service.
In his nightly video address to the nation Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Russia could win Medvedchuk's freedom by trading Ukrainians now held in Russian prisons.
Earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskyy posted on social media a photo of Medvedchuk sitting in handcuffs and wearing a camouflage uniform with a Ukrainian flag patch.
Medvedchuk was the former leader of the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform - For Life. He was held under house arrest before the war began and disappeared shortly after hostilities broke out.
Putin is the godfather to Medvedchuk's youngest daughter.
Kyiv suburbs death toll keeps rising after Russian retreat
More than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs that were occupied by Russian troops and more than 200 are considered missing, the Interior Ministry said on early Wednesday.
Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said 403 bodies had been found in Bucha so far, while the toll could rise as the search for mines and other undetonated devices continues.
Ukraine’s prosecutor-general's office said on Tuesday it was also looking into events in the Brovary district, which lies to the northeast.
Authorities said the bodies of six civilians were found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and Russian forces are believed to be responsible.