First private mission docks at International Space Station

The first fully private mission docks at the International Space Station. A four-member crew from startup company Axiom Space blasted off from Florida on Friday. NASA has hailed the three-way partnership with Axiom and SpaceX as a key step towards commercializing the region of space known as "Low Earth Orbit", leaving the agency to focus on more ambitious voyages deeper into the cosmos.
More No Comment
Search in Borodyanka town near Kyiv
French artist sprays 'symbols of support' amidst Kyiv's war-ravaged streets
No Comment videos of the week
Silent protest in New York for victims of the war in Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Dozens killed in Kramatorsk train station after Russian rocket attack.
Woman smashes egg on Australian politician's head
Jakartans seek thrills by dining in the sky
Ukrainian military couple get married in Kyiv
UN humanitarian chief says Bucha investigations are the 'next step'
Ukrainians living in Greece mobilise to support Kyiv
Destruction in Kyiv region following Russian occupation
People take shelter in cellars during the shelling in Severodonetsk.
Brazil: Thousands of indigenous people demonstrate for their land rights
Climate activists paint Spanish parliament the colour of blood