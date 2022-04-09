euronews_icons_loading
First private mission docks at International Space Station

The first fully private mission docks at the International Space Station. A four-member crew from startup company Axiom Space blasted off from Florida on Friday. NASA has hailed the three-way partnership with Axiom and SpaceX as a key step towards commercializing the region of space known as "Low Earth Orbit", leaving the agency to focus on more ambitious voyages deeper into the cosmos.

