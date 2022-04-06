Activists from Scientific Rebellion, the scientific arm of Extinction Rebellion, splashed red paint on the staircase and columns of the Spanish parliament on Wednesday as part of an action to draw attention to their demand for government action on climate change.
Between 4 and 9 April, Scientific Rebellion is organising a civil disobedience campaign to coincide with the publication of the third part of one of the world's most crucial climate reports, the IPCC.
The paint was biodegradable and was easily removed from the front of the Parliament.
More No Comment
Paris Art Fair 2022 opens its doors at the prestigious Grand Palas Éphémère
Strike damages ambulance at hospital in Mykolaiv
Russian television shows rebel fighting in the Luhansk region.
Water emerges from a 150-year-old mulberry tree after heavy rainfall
Ukraine: Chernigiv after the Russian siege
Ukrainian soldiers killed in action are buried in Lviv
French street artist Jaëraymie remixes presidential campaign posters
UK: A humanoid robot paints portraits
Swedish selfie 'museum' gets super liked
Sri Lanka: Protesters joined by priests and nuns
Mural of Putin and Chávez shows Venezuelans' support for the Russian president
Kenya: Long queues at petrol stations due to fuel restrictions
Muslims attend the lighting of giant lanterns in Jerusalem
Couple gets married amid destruction in Kharkiv
Russian fighter jets perform combat mission over Ukraine