In Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim majority country, followers of the Muhammadiyah organisation began the holy month on Saturday, while those affiliated with the Nahdlatul Ulama, the country's largest Muslim association, will begin on Sunday.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins this Sunday for Shiites in Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, as well as in countries such as Morocco, Pakistan and India, authorities said.

Traditionally, many Muslim-majority countries have followed the dates set by the Saudi religious authorities, but in recent years many have used their own astronomical calculations.

Sunni Muslims in Iraq, Lebanon and most Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait, began the holy month on Saturday.

According to tradition, Ramadan marks the time when the Prophet Muhammad began receiving revelations from the Muslim holy book, the Quran.