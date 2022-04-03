Antalya Day 3: World Champions succeed in Turkey

The final day of the Antalya Grand Slam came to a climactic conclusion, with the stadium filled with excited Judo fans ready for another day of action.

At under 90kgs, it was the Cuban world silver medallist Ivan Felipe Silva Morales that beat young Georgian Luka Maisuradze in an extremely close exchange, earning him his first-ever grand slam gold medal

He was awarded his medals by IJF Vice President and President of the African Judo Union Mr. Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko

“I think it was a good day for me. Yesterday I had a good training day, my head was focused on the competition and I had good luck too,” explained Morales.

After an incredibly tough contest in the under 78kgs final that lasted over 10 minutes, World Champion Anna Maria Wagner dug deep to execute this highlight really worthy Ura Nage. But with true Judo values, shared a moment of friendship with her opponent Steenhuis. A powerful counter from the Olympic Bronze Medallist, Judo at its best.

She was awarded her medals by IJF General Treasurer Mr. Naser Al Tamimi.

“I’m so happy, and so proud of myself," said Wagner. "After this day it was a wonderful Ippon I think.”

Anna Maria Wagner and Guusje Steenhuis IJF - Antalya Grand Slam

The under 100kgs final was a battle everyone had been waiting for - two world champions facing off for one gold medal. But it was the reigning world champion Jorge Fonseca that proved that the under 100kgs class is still his category, and once again, a great display of sportsmanship and respect at the end of their contest.

He was awarded his medals by IJF Events Director, Dr. Lisa Allan.

At the over 78kgs France’s Fontaine held down Israel’s Hershko for the Gold medal.

The medals were awarded by IJF Head Referee Director Mr. Florin Daniel Lascau.

Guram Tushishvili of Georgia took his fourth Grand Slam title at over 100kgs - incredible perseverance after going a score behind. The former World Champion showed his resolve.

The medals were awarded by IJF Head Referee Director Mr. Armen Bagdasarov.

Antalya saw the Turkish team out in force once again, with a mixture of youngsters and seasoned athletes, warming up as a team - their unity was clear from the beginning.

Their strength was on display in all aspects of their Judo, standing techniques, and also their submission and pins, showing how Judo’s popularity is growing rapidly in Turkey, a product of this high-level event.

The beautiful town of Antalya says goodbye to Judo for this year. The whole Judo family can’t wait to return to Antalya in 2023.