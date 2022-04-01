Judo stars take to the mats at Antalya Grand Slam 2022

Sunny Antalya hosted its annual Grand Slam tournament and the stars of Judo did not disappoint!

In the under 48kg category, Ganbaatar Narantsetseg won an all Mongolian final, with both athletes showing great sportsmanship after a close contest. IJF General Treasurer Mr Naser Al Tamimi was on hand to award the medals.

Medalists Day 1 - Women

Olympian vs World Champion

Olympic silver medallist Yang Yung Wei defeated former World Champion Lukhumi Chkhvimiani with a dropping shoulder attack, to take home his second Grand Slam gold since the Olympics. His medals were awarded by the Ambassador of Taiwan in Turkey HE Mr Volkan Chih-Yang Huang

Medalists Day 1 - Men

My opponent’s physical condition was very, very good, so it was a really difficult contest with him. His is very skilled and showed good techniques and results YANG YUNG-WEI Taiwanese -60KG Judoka Silver Olympic Medalist

Hungary Hungry for Gold

Reka Pupp displayed incredible perseverance in the -52kg final, after going a score down, she managed to turn the tables on her Uzbek opponent with a dynamic attack, scoring Ippon, and she was delighted. She was awarded her gold medal by Mr Fatih Uysal, Sports Services Head at the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Turkey

Reka Pupp scoring Ippon

Moldovan star judoka Denis Vieru had a great day on his way to the finals.There he had a tactical victory over Brazil’s Willian Lima. Mr Vladimir Barta, IJF Head Sport Director presented the medals.

Klimkait keeps cool

In the -57kg class, current World Champion and Olympic Bronze Medallist Jessica Klimkait returned for her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics, and she looked in top form with her usual style of Judo and smiling for the cameras with her fans. She was awarded the gold medal by IJF Events Director, Dr Lisa Allan.

To be honest, the first fight it was a bit of a shock, I had to acclimatize to being back in a competition and in that atmosphere. But as the day went on and I went through my usual routine, things sort of came together. JESSICA KLIMKAIT Canadian -57KG Judoka, World Champion & Olympic Bronze Medalist

Turkey takes the stage

Turkey had something to cheer for as our move of the day came from local youngster Sila Ersin, who launched the seasoned Shira Rishony with an enormous Uchi Mata throw. The phenomenal attack caught the Israeli off guard, giving the home nation a wonderful moment to celebrate.

Sila Ersin Uchi Mata against Shira Rishony IJF

What a perfect way to round off the first day of this grand slam in Antalya.

Don’t miss the battle of the middleweights, coming up soon!