Kyrgyz town mourns Russian soldier killed in Ukraine

A funeral is held in the provincial Kyrgyz town of Kara-Balta for Rustam Zarifulin, 26, who died fighting for Russia in Ukraine on 14th March. His mother cries loudly: "I won't see him again. Where are they taking him so fast?" as Russian troops transport her son's the coffin. Rustam Zarifulin's funeral, around an hour from Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, is the second of its kind this week in the Central Asian country.
More No Comment
Lviv volunteers adapt vehicle for military use
Ukrainians sandbag Kharkiv monuments to protect against bombing
Ukrainians and Lebanese rally against Russia invasion in Beirut
Russians in Cyprus rally in support of their country as Ukrainians protest war
Subway stations become home for Kharkiv residents
Firefighters battle huge blaze at Lviv oil facility
People flee site of missile strike on Lviv
Metro shelter concert brings 'ray of light' to war-torn Ukraine
Colombian company produces protective equipment for Ukraine
Chile students ask for raise in benefits in first major protest under Boric
Mexican muralists call for peace in Ukraine
Over 2 million Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland, according to UNHCR
No Comment videos of the week
Coffin of slain Corsican nationalist Colonna arrives for church ceremony
Biden eats pizza with US troops in Poland