USA

US leads calls for sanctions against North Korea after long-range missile test

By Richard Good  & Associated Press
The United Nations Security Council meets concerning North Korea's test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile, 25 March 2022
The United Nations Security Council meets concerning North Korea's test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile, 25 March 2022

The US has led calls for increased sanctions on North Korea, following Pyongyang’s first long-range missile test for almost five years.

Washington said it would be coming forward with detailed proposals, following a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

The move was opposed by Russia and China, who said not enough had been done to address North Korea’s legitimate security concerns.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un released a Hollywood-style video to announce the missile launch. State media quoted him as saying the new weapon would make the world aware of the North’s bolstered nuclear forces and its readiness to confront “US imperialists”.