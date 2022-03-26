Latest Live Coverage

Opposition protests against fuel price hike in India

Russia launches a rocket featuring the Z symbol, Ukrainian sailors block oligarch Roman Abramovich’s yacht in Turkey, Chinese province of Jilin locks down amid Covid spike and more.

No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.

