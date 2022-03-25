Sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia are starting to have an impact on the economic stability of its neighbours. Many Georgians working in Moscow normally send money home to their relatives.

But new banking and currency restrictions now mean it's becoming a struggle to get the money out of country.

Thousands of Georgian citizens used to receive financial assistance from their relatives working in Russia as migrants. After the West imposed sanctions on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, remittances have been hampered.

"My relatives from Moscow used to send me money every month. Both the transfer and withdrawal were easy. Money was credited to the account through the app. Then I used to take it out from the ATM," says Sofia Gvaramia, who lives in Georgia and is now enduring losses.

"Now they can only send Russian rubles, it makes no sense and the rate is low. The dollar has risen sharply in Russia. Some banks in Georgia have even suspended this service. If they send in dollars, it takes a lot of effort to get the money," she says.

Remittances make up 13% of Georgia`s GDP. In 2021 Russia was in first place in the rating of money transfers to Georgia. It was followed by Italy in second and the USA in third place. Economists in Georgia believe the Georgian economy will be affected in this regard too.

“Decrease in money transfers may impose some problems for particular citizens and banks also may be partly affected. Though the institutions do not face any threat. This is what I can definitely say”, says Alexandre Dzneladze President of Banking Association of Georgia.

According to the National Bank of Georgia the money transfers will not totally cease, but will be considerably reduced. It will be an additional burden for the Georgian economy under strain because of the war, even though the country has not sanctioned Russia due to its huge economic dependence.