Ukrainian emergency services say four people were killed by shelling not far from the center of Kyiv on Sunday.

Loud explosions were heard as a shopping center and cars in a parking lot caught fire, they said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Russian shelling also hit several houses in the densely populated district of Podil.

Russian troops have been shelling Kyiv for a fourth week now and are trying to surround the capital, which had nearly three million people before the war.