Bulgaria's former PM Boyko Borissov released from detention

Bulgarian former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was released from custody on Friday after prosecutors failed to come up with enough evidence to press charges against him.

Borissov, 62, was taken into custody along with former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, and Borissov's media adviser, Sevdalina Arnaudova, who also have been released.

"Brutal, nasty, they brought us back to communism. Last night we had dinner with the children – civilian and uniformed police officers entered. No charges – nothing", an emotional Borissov said immediately after his release.

A former three-time prime minister between 2009 and 2021, Borissov resigned after a newly formed party won last year's general election pledging to uproot widespread corruption.

Borissov previously has been the subject of corruption allegations several times during his tenure but has denied any wrongdoing and no charges had been filed against him.

He was held after probes by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) and officials told Euronews Bulgaria that the investigation was linked to the alleged misuse of EU funds.