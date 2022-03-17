Four people were reported dead and more than 100 injured in Japan on Thursday after a powerful overnight earthquake rattled large parts of the east coast and prompted a tsunami warning, authorities said.
Residents and officials in the country's northeast were still trying to assess the damage early on Thursday, after the 7.4-magnitude quake that hit shortly before midnight.
The quake off the coast of Fukushima derailed a bullet train, opened cracks in highways and threw products from shelves in shops.
More No Comment
Dublin's first St Patrick's Day parade since 2019 begins
Across Ukraine, a moment of silence at railway stations
World must not forget Afghanistan because of Ukraine war
Refugees arrive at Berlin train station
Aftermath of landslide in Peruvian Andes that buried dozens of homes
Ai Weiwei warns of 'shaking foundation' of democracy
Taiwan musicians protest Ukraine invasion
Hillside collapse buries at least 15 houses in Peru
A layer of orange sand from the Sahara covers part of Spain
French oak trees airlifted to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral
In Poland, a pianist plays to "spread peace through music".
Kyiv residents rescued from burning building after deadly Russian strike
India: Widows celebrate Hindu spring festival of colours
Opera singers perform national anthem in Lviv
Yemen's tomb of Prophet Hud draws crowds for a four-day pilgrimage