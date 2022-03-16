Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv lockdown as Zelenskyy says Russia talks 'more realistic'Comments
It's day 21 of Russia's war in Ukraine, which was launched by Vladimir Putin on 24 February. The fighting has forced more than three million Ukrainians to flee their homes, with thousands of people killed or wounded. Follow our live updates below or tune into Euronews in the video player, above.
Reports: Explosions heard in Kyiv on Wednesday morning
Several thick columns of black smoke were observed shortly after in the sky of the city, like the day before, where several Russian strikes hit residential buildings.
Ukraine signals 'more realistic' talks with Russia, and possible NATO concession
However, he also cautioned that "efforts are still needed, patience is needed" for the talks to be succesfull, and that "any war ends with an agreement."
Meanwhile the president also seemed to signal that Ukraine would not be able to join NATO. “This is the truth, and we have simply to accept it as it is" he told northern European leaders, who were meeting in London on Tuesday.
Turkish foreign minister in Moscow-Kyiv shuttle diplomacy trip
International Court of Justice to deliver Russia verdict later on Wednesday
Ukraine wants the ICJ, which was created in 1946 to settle disputes between states, to take emergency measures, to order Russia to "immediately suspend military operations".
"Russia must be stopped, and the court has a role to play in stopping that" Ukraine's representative told a hearing.
Russia declined to appear at the ICJ hearings into the case on March 7th and 8th, but in a written statement Moscow refuted the court's jurisdiction over Ukraine's claim.
Ukraine's military claims they shot down three more Russian attack jets
- In an overnight video message, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says ongoing talks with Russian negotiators "sound more realistic, but time is still needed." Another round of conference calls between the two sides is set to take place today.
- Zelenskyy has appeared to concede his country will not join NATO. In an address to northern European leaders meeting in London, he said "we have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can't enter those doors and this is truth and we have simply to accept it as it is."
- Later on Wednesday, President Zelenskyy will give a joint address to the US Congress, and afterwards President Biden is expected to announce a new package of support for Ukraine.
- Kyiv is under a 35-hour lockdown which lasts until Thursday morning as Russian forces stepped up their attacks on the capital city, with many residents spending another night in basement bomb shelters or subway stations for safety.
Russian warships fired missiles and artillery at the Ukrainian coast near the Black Sea port city of Odessa. Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said "they fired a huge amount of ammunition from a great distance."