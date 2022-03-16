08:18

Reports: Explosions heard in Kyiv on Wednesday morning

Several loud explosions were heard at dawn on Wednesday in Kyiv, followed by columns of black smoke in the sky according to reporters.

Around 6am local time at least three strong explosions sounded in the west of the capital, already targeted the day before and placed under curfew until Thursday morning.



Several thick columns of black smoke were observed shortly after in the sky of the city, like the day before, where several Russian strikes hit residential buildings.

Other explosions were heard in the early morning but no assessment or details were given immediately by the local authorities, while the press was not allowed to travel around the city because of the curfew.