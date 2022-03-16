Latest Live Coverage

Ukraine
Live

Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv lockdown as Zelenskyy says Russia talks 'more realistic'

By Euronews  with AP, AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on early Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on early Wednesday, March 16, 2022   -   Copyright  Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

It's day 21 of Russia's war in Ukraine, which was launched by Vladimir Putin on 24 February. The fighting has forced more than three million Ukrainians to flee their homes, with thousands of people killed or wounded. Follow our live updates below or tune into Euronews in the video player, above.

08:18

Reports: Explosions heard in Kyiv on Wednesday morning

Several loud explosions were heard at dawn on Wednesday in Kyiv, followed by columns of black smoke in the sky according to reporters.
Around 6am local time at least three strong explosions sounded in the west of the capital, already targeted the day before and placed under curfew until Thursday morning.

Several thick columns of black smoke were observed shortly after in the sky of the city, like the day before, where several Russian strikes hit residential buildings.
Other explosions were heard in the early morning but no assessment or details were given immediately by the local authorities, while the press was not allowed to travel around the city because of the curfew.
08:06

Ukraine signals 'more realistic' talks with Russia, and possible NATO concession

In an overnight video message posted on social media, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian demands during negotiations are becoming “more realistic."

However, he also cautioned that "efforts are still needed, patience is needed" for the talks to be succesfull, and that "any war ends with an agreement."

Meanwhile the president also seemed to signal that Ukraine would not be able to join NATO. “This is the truth, and we have simply to accept it as it is" he told northern European leaders, who were meeting in London on Tuesday. 

 

Zelenskyy: Peace talks 'more realistic' but 'door closed' to NATO

07:45

Turkish foreign minister in Moscow-Kyiv shuttle diplomacy trip

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu is in Moscow today where he's set to hold talks before continuing to Ukraine on Thursday to try and negotiate a ceasefire in the war which is now in its 21st day. 
President Erdogan says the minister "will continue our efforts to obtain a ceasefire and peace by discussing with the two parties." 
There are no details yet on who Cavusoglu might meet with, but it comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity with the Polish president also due to visit Ankara on Wednesday. 
Last week Turkey organised and hosted the first meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers since the start of the war. 
The direct talks between the two men, described as "not easy but civilized" by the Turks, had not made it possible to reach a ceasefire.
But Mr Cavusoglu had indicated he would still like to facilitate a meeting between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin.
Turkey is an ally of Ukraine and a member of NATO but has not joined many other countries in imposing sanctions against Russia. 
07:28

International Court of Justice to deliver Russia verdict later on Wednesday

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver its verdict on Wednesday in a case launched by Kyiv, which is asking the UN's highest court to order Moscow to immediately halt its invasion of Ukraine. 
The ruling is expected to come at 4pm CET. 
Kyiv believes that Russia illegally justified its invasion by falsely alleging genocide against Russian-speaking populations in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Ukraine wants the ICJ, which was created in 1946 to settle disputes between states, to take emergency measures, to order Russia to "immediately suspend military operations".

"Russia must be stopped, and the court has a role to play in stopping that" Ukraine's representative told a hearing.

Russia declined to appear at the ICJ hearings into the case on March 7th and 8th, but in a written statement Moscow refuted the court's jurisdiction over Ukraine's claim.

07:24

Ukraine's military claims they shot down three more Russian attack jets

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has given a new operational update for Wednesday morning covering the last 24 hour period.
They claim to have destroyed three Russian aircraft, including two Su-34 fighter-bombers. In addition the ministry says Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian helicopter, three tactical UAVs, and two "winged missiles." 
The Ministry of Defence says its forces continued to launch strikes at Russian forces including air attacks on Russian convoys.
"The opponent continues to suffer losses and retreats in different directions" the statement says. 
06:47
If you're joining us on Wednesday morning, here's the key points to know:
  • In an overnight video message, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says ongoing talks with Russian negotiators "sound more realistic, but time is still needed." Another round of conference calls between the two sides is set to take place today. 
  • Zelenskyy has appeared to concede his country will not join NATO. In an address to northern European leaders meeting in London, he said "we have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can't enter those doors and this is truth and we have simply to accept it as it is."
  • Later on Wednesday, President Zelenskyy will give a joint address to the US Congress, and afterwards President Biden is expected to announce a new package of support for Ukraine. 
  • Kyiv is under a 35-hour lockdown which lasts until Thursday morning as Russian forces stepped up their attacks on the capital city, with many residents spending another night in basement bomb shelters or subway stations for safety.

  • Russian warships fired missiles and artillery at the Ukrainian coast near the Black Sea port city of Odessa. Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said "they fired a huge amount of ammunition from a great distance."