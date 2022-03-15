British charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had her passport returned to her by Iranian authorities, her local British MP said on Tuesday.

The dual British-Iranian citizen was arrested at Tehran's airport in 2016 while visiting her family and served four years in prison before being released on parole due to the pandemic.

"I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back," MP Tulip Siddiq said on Twitter. The British charity worker has been prevented from leaving Iran since her arrest in 2016.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains at her parents’ home in Tehran, Siddiq added.

“I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now. I will keep posting updates as I get them.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella returned from Iran to the United Kingdom in 2019 to go to school.

But Zaghari-Ratcliffe faced another year in prison and a ban on leaving the country after being charged in 2021 of spreading "propaganda".

Her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told the AP on Tuesday that she had received her British passport but was still banned from leaving Iran.

“We hope that these negotiations will be concluded soon,” he said.