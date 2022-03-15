Latest Live Coverage

The logs are being transported by aerial cable to protect the forest floor from the impact of tractors and to enable skidding in winter.

In the Bercé state forest in France's Sarthe region (north-west), some hundred-year-old oaks that will be used to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral are "flying" as part of a test project.

