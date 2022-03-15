In the Bercé state forest in France's Sarthe region (north-west), some hundred-year-old oaks that will be used to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral are "flying" as part of a test project.
The logs are being transported by aerial cable to protect the forest floor from the impact of tractors and to enable skidding in winter.
