Denmark proposes ban on selling cigarettes to people born after 2010

Denmark has unveiled plans to ban the sale of cigarettes and nicotine products to any citizens born after 2010.

The move aims to prevent the next generation of Danes from touching any form of tobacco, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told a press conference.

"If necessary, we are ready to ban sales to this generation [born in 2010] by gradually raising the purchase age limit," Heunicke said.

Under current rules, Danish citizens under the age of 18 are banned from buying tobacco or smoking electronic cigarettes.

But around 31% of people aged between 15 and 29 still smoke, Heunicke said.

The Health Minister added that smoking is the leading cause of cancer in the Nordic country, causing 13,600 deaths a year.

According to a survey commissioned by the Danish Cancer Association, 64% of respondents are in favour of the plan to ban the sale of cigarettes to those born after 2010. Among 18-34-year-olds, 67% of those surveyed were in favour.

In December, New Zealand announced that it would gradually ban the sale of tobacco from 2027 by raising the age at which it can be purchased.

In Denmark, the Social Democrat government also intends to tackle alcohol consumption among young people.

Authorities plan to raise the age limit for the purchase of alcoholic beverages from 16 to 18 for all drinks containing less than 16.5% alcohol.