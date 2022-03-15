Latest Live Coverage

Orange-tinted cars, dusty metro corridors and a hazy horizon were seen in Madrid after a thin layer of sand from the Sahara fell on a large part of Spain on the night of March 14th.

This eerie haze, shrouding the skies as a mass of hot air from the Sahara desert dumped dust, coloured the sky orange and coated streets.

