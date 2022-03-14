Latest Live Coverage

Ukraine
Live

Ukraine war: US says Russia asked China for military assistance

By Euronews  with AP, AFP
A woman walks past building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022.
A woman walks past building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022.   -   Copyright  (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

The US says Russia has asked China for military help for the war in Ukraine. The claim comes ahead of a key meeting in Rome between senior American and Chinese security officials on Monday.

A third round of talks is set to take place today between Ukraine and Russia. The discussions will take place on Monday morning via videoconference and follows unsuccessful talks in Belarus, and between foreign ministers in Turkey last Thursday.

The Russian military said it killed up to 180 "foreign mercenaries" in strikes on Sunday against the Yavoriv military range in Western Ukraine not far from the Polish border. That casualty figure could not be independently confirmed.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that American video journalist Brent Renauld was killed in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

08:12

One dead, 12 wounded in Kyiv apartment building strike

A strike on a residential building in Ukraine's capital Kyiv killed at least one person and wounded 12 others early on Monday morning.
Ukrainian emergency services updated their Telegram account to say the eight-storey building in Kyiv's Obolon neighbourhood - in the north of the city - had been heat at dawn, probably "by artillery fire." Initially the emergency services reported two deaths, but later revised thatnumber down. 
Three people were taken to hospital, while nine people were treated at the scene for their injuries. 
A fire which started in the apartment building was later brought under control by fire crews, who posted images on social media showing residents, including elderly people, being evacuated from the damaged building, which has its windows blown out, via the ladder of a fire truck.
07:29

New round of Russia-Ukraine talks offers glimmer of hope

Russian and Ukrainian officials will meet via videoconference on Monday morning in the latest round of talks between the two sides. 
And there are signs which offer a glimmer of hope for progress to end the war, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24th February. 
On Sunday evening, a Russian negotiator reported "significant progress". 
"My personal expectation is that this progress will lead very soon to a common position between the two delegations and to documents to be signed" Russian news agencies quotes Leonid Sloutski as saying. 
And an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Moscow had stopped issuing "ultimatums" to Kyiv and started to "carefully listen to our proposals".
06:48

US says Russia asked China for military help

The US said Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine, a request that heightened tensions about the ongoing war ahead of a Monday meeting in Rome between senior national security officials from America and China.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said that in recent days, Russia had requested support from China, including military equipment, to press forward in its ongoing war with Ukraine. The official did not provide details on the scope of the request. 
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is set to met his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in the Italian capital on Monday. Ahead of those talks, Sullivan warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy. 
"We will not allow that to go forward" he said in a television interview. 
The Biden administration is also accusing China of spreading Russian disinformation that could be a pretext for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces to attack Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons.