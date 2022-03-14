The US says Russia has asked China for military help for the war in Ukraine. The claim comes ahead of a key meeting in Rome between senior American and Chinese security officials on Monday.

A third round of talks is set to take place today between Ukraine and Russia. The discussions will take place on Monday morning via videoconference and follows unsuccessful talks in Belarus, and between foreign ministers in Turkey last Thursday.

The Russian military said it killed up to 180 "foreign mercenaries" in strikes on Sunday against the Yavoriv military range in Western Ukraine not far from the Polish border. That casualty figure could not be independently confirmed.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that American video journalist Brent Renauld was killed in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin.