'We can't live without them': Ukrainian refugees flee with beloved pets

Ukrainian refugee Katarina fled Kyiv for the Polish border with her family -- and two Pomeranian dogs, saying: "We decided to take them with us because we can’t live without them. She is one of many Ukrainians carrying cats, dogs, turtles and other pets as they flee Russia's invasion. A shelter near the border is also taking in dozens of animals brought by volunteers from Ukraine before sending them abroad.

