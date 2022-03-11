Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Russia's refusal to allow evacuations from Mariupol as "outright terror". Conditions in the southern seaport of 430,000 are increasingly dire as trapped civilians scrounge for food and fuel.

There are signs of a Russian advance towards Kyiv. Satellite photos appear to show that a massive convoy until now stationary outside the Ukrainian capital has split up and fanned out into towns and forests, with artillery pieces moved into firing positions.

Washington and Kyiv have derided unsubstantiated Russian claims that the US is developing biological weapons in Ukrainian territory. They fear Moscow is paving the way for its own use of non-conventional weapons in Ukraine. The UN Security Council has scheduled a meeting for Friday at Russia’s request.

07:19 Friday's main events: President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of terrorist tactics by refusing evacuations from Mariupol. “They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” he said in his nightly video address to Ukraine.

Thousands in the southern port city are without heat, water and food. More than 1,300 people have died in the 10-day siege, says Ukraine's deputy prime minister.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies suggest Russia's large military convoy outside Kyiv may be on the move towards the capital. Reports say vehicles, tanks and artillery have broken up and been redeployed, after spending more than a week stationary northwest of the capital.

Emergency services report airstrikes on civilian areas of the city of Dnipro, on the Dnieper river.

The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss Russia's unsubstantiated claims that the United States is conducting “military biological activities" in Ukraine. The White House has called the claim “preposterous”, while President Zelenskyy says it shows Russia is planning to use such weapons itself in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy says 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and centre of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs.

The US Congress has adopted a new federal budget which includes nearly $14 billion (€12.7 billion) for economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, as well as weapons and ammunition.

Reuters reports that Meta is to change its hate speech policy in some countries in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It quotes internal emails as saying that among Facebook and Instagram users, calls for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers may be accepted. 08:04 Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'outright terror' in Mariupol The Ukrainian president has blasted Moscow for refusing to allow civilian evacuations from the southern port city. Not one person reportedly left Mariupol on Thursday in spite of repeated efforts to organise humanitarian corridors. “They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. He said the Russians began a tank attack right where there was supposed to be a humanitarian corridor. “They want to destroy the people of Mariupol. They want to make them starve,” said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. “It’s a war crime.” She claims that more than 1,300 people have died in the 10-day siege. Residents have no heat or phone service, and many have no electricity. Nighttime temperatures are regularly below freezing, and daytime ones normally hover just above it. Bodies are being buried in mass graves. The streets are littered with burned-out cars, broken glass and splintered trees. (AP) 07:53 Russian military convoy outside Kyiv 'on the move' Satellite photos appear to show that a massive convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital has split up and fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces moved into firing positions. The Ukrainian capital has been braced for an onslaught, its mayor boasting that the city has become practically a fortress protected by armed civilians. The satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that 64-kilometre convoy of vehicles, tanks and artillery has broken up and been redeployed, the US company said. Armoured units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some of the vehicles have moved into forests, Maxar reported, with towed howitzers nearby in position to open fire. The convoy had massed outside the city early last week, but its advance appeared to have stalled amid reports of food and fuel shortages. US officials said Ukrainian troops also targeted the convoy with anti-tank missiles. A US defence official speaking on condition of anonymity said some vehicles were seen moving off the road into the tree line in recent days, but the official could not confirm whether the convoy had dispersed. (with AP) The latest British military intelligence assessment of Russian activity suggest renewed offensive operations are likely, including against Kyiv. 07:40 US and Ukraine fear Moscow may be planning chemical attack The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss Russia's claims that the United States is conducting “military biological activities" in Ukraine. White House press secretary Jen Psaki Psaki called the claim “preposterous.” “This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” Psaki tweeted. Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said the accusation itself is a bad sign. “That worries me very much because we have often been convinced that if you want to know Russia’s plans, they are what Russia accuses others of,” he said in his nightly address to the nation. "What does it mean, that we're being accused of preparing chemical attacks? Have you decided to conduct a dechemicalisation of Ukraine? With what? With ammonia? With phosphorus? What else have you prepared for us?" "What do you plan to hit with chemical weapons? A maternity hospital in Maripul? A church in Kharkiv? A children's hospital ... Or a laboratory, most of which are from Soviet times and do regular science, regular. Not war technology," he went on. Russia has a track record of stocking and occasionally using non-conventional weapons. (with AP) 07:05 Good morning. This is Alasdair Sandford with the latest updates on the war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

