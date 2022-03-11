English
Ukraine war: Zelenskyy decries 'outright terror' of Russia stranglehold on Mariupol
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 11th – Morning
Updated: 11/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Secrets of the Mona Lisa revealed at immersive exhibition in Marseille
Italy
Meet the Ukrainian orphan returning home from Italy to fight against Russia
The Cube
Twitter launch new 'onion' version to bypass Russian censorship
Mobility
Flying like Superman in a 3-metre disk: Is this eVTOL aircraft the future of urban mobility?
Green News
Watch floodwaters rise as parts of Australia receive almost a year of rainfall
Hear
Violinist becomes social media sensation after playing from Kharkiv bomb shelter
Football Now
What does the future hold for Women's football?
no comment
Lavrov: Russia doesn't plan to attack other countries and did not attack Ukraine
Turkey
Ukraine war: Russia 'did not attack Ukraine' says Lavrov after meeting Kuleba
no comment
Unexploded bomb defused in Chernihiv
