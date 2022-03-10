Latest news bulletin | March 10th – Morning

BREAKING NEWS BREAKING NEWS Ukraine war: Girl among three killed in bombing of children's hospital in Mariupol
Latest video
This medieval village in the UK is about to be lost due to climate change
How are endangered bears escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine?
Nature must have equal footing in climate change policy, experts tell CDP Awards
Qatar’s sportswomen striving for success
Helping in times of crisis: Europe's emergency loans to neighbour countries
Australia to declare floods a national emergency
Saudi Arabia is open to tourists, here's what to see in the land of deserts and dunes
Kyiv City Ballet find safe haven in French capital after Parisian swansong
MEPs will vote on banning 'golden passports' to hurt Putin allies
Russians turn to VPNs to stay connected as online censorship tightens over Ukraine war