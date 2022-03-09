Italian right wing party leader confronted at Polish border

The mayor of a Polish town bordering Ukraine publicly called out the leader of Italy's right-wing League party for his pro-Kremlin views on Tuesday, derisively calling Matteo Salvini a "friend" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Przemysl Mayor Wojciech Bakun challenged Salvini during a news conference at the city's train station, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have arrived since Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24.
The mayor pulled a T-shirt from his jacket showing Putin's face and the words: "Army of Russia." The T-shirt was similar to one that Salvini had worn publicly in the past.
Bakun said he wanted to personally escort Salvini wearing the T-shirt to a refugee center "to see what your friend Putin has done."
Salvini interrupted Bakun as he spoke, saying: "We are helping refugees, children, moms, dads, from Ukraine." He then walked away.
Salvini has praised Putin in the past as "one of the best statesmen." He has denied taking money from the Kremlin.
Salvini was heckled by some people who called him a "buffoon."
The League leader said responding to questions "We are here to take to Italy children refugees, moms, not war, we don't want war" finally also condemning Putin and the Russian invasion.
"Yes, of course let's condemn Putin, let's condemn the Russian aggression," he said.
The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine as the Russian army shells its cities reached two million on Tuesday, with more than half arriving in Poland.
More No Comment
Kyiv Classic Orchestra perform a concert on Maidan square
Empty supermarket shelves in Russia-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka
Residents suffer in besieged city of Mariupol
Romanians greet refugees with Women's Day flowers
Hundreds of people continue to flee fighting West of Kyiv
Chilean women stage protest called Super Feminist Monday
Climbers scale Paris skyscraper in support of Ukraine
Ukrainians flee fighting north of Kyiv over bombed-out bridge
Ukraine invasion: civilians attend weapons training in Lviv's former Film Centre
A wool parade on the Champs-Elysées
Heavy fighting rages on in eastern Ukraine as death toll mounts
Ukrainian soldiers tie the knot at checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv
Police detain over 1,400 people across Russia amid calls to gather for peace demos
Hot air balloons with Ukrainian flags fly over Vilnius in series of events
Police detain hundreds of Russians protesting across the country against war in Ukraine