Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
Volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails in one of the local parks in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine. February 28, 2022.
Volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails in one of the local parks in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine. February 28, 2022.   -   Copyright  Viacheslav Ratynskyi/UNIAN

Ukraine war: Petrol bombs and firearms training as Ukrainians resist Russian invasion

By Natalia Liubchenkova

With Russian forces advancing on key cities -- including the capital Kyiv -- ordinary Ukrainians are preparing their resistance. For others, it has already begun.

Local parks, backyards and homes across the country have turned into Molotov cocktail production lines.

In Kyiv, both women and men can be seen in the streets, patrolling with Kalashnikovs. Elsewhere, bars are turned into makeshift workshops where civilians learn how to use firearms.

Queues form at blood donation centres.

Volunteers in Lviv, western Ukraine, tear apart old clothes to create camouflage nets.

Credit: Nemesh Yanosh/UNIAN
Volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails in one of the local parks in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine.Credit: Nemesh Yanosh/UNIAN
Credit: Nemesh Yarosh/UNIAN
Volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails in a local park in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine.Credit: Nemesh Yarosh/UNIAN
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
A member of the civil resistance stands guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine.Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Credit: Aris Messinis/AFP
Members of a Ukrainian civil defence unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown-up bridge on Kyiv’s northern front.Credit: Aris Messinis/AFP
Credit: Iris Messinis/AFP
Members of a Ukrainian civil defence unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown-up bridge on Kyiv’s northern front.Credit: Iris Messinis/AFP
Credit: Viacheslav Ratynskiy/UNIAN
A Ukrainian is shown how to use a Kalashnikov rifle in a cafe in Zhytomyr, Ukraine.Credit: Viacheslav Ratynskiy/UNIAN
Credit: Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo
A young woman handles a weapon during basic combat training for civilians in Mariupol, UkraineCredit: Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo
Credit: Nemesh Yanosh/UNIAN
Local residents stand in line in front of the regional blood transfusion station in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine.Credit: Nemesh Yanosh/UNIAN
Credit: Nemesh Yanosh/UNIAN
Local residents donate blood at the regional blood transfusion station in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine.Credit: Nemesh Yanosh/UNIAN
Bernat Armangue/AP Photo
Ukrainian volunteers tear cloth into strips to make camouflage nets in Lviv, western Ukraine.Bernat Armangue/AP Photo

More about

You might also like