With Russian forces advancing on key cities -- including the capital Kyiv -- ordinary Ukrainians are preparing their resistance. For others, it has already begun.
Local parks, backyards and homes across the country have turned into Molotov cocktail production lines.
In Kyiv, both women and men can be seen in the streets, patrolling with Kalashnikovs. Elsewhere, bars are turned into makeshift workshops where civilians learn how to use firearms.
Queues form at blood donation centres.
Volunteers in Lviv, western Ukraine, tear apart old clothes to create camouflage nets.