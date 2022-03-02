With Russian forces advancing on key cities -- including the capital Kyiv -- ordinary Ukrainians are preparing their resistance. For others, it has already begun.

Local parks, backyards and homes across the country have turned into Molotov cocktail production lines.

In Kyiv, both women and men can be seen in the streets, patrolling with Kalashnikovs. Elsewhere, bars are turned into makeshift workshops where civilians learn how to use firearms.

Queues form at blood donation centres.

Volunteers in Lviv, western Ukraine, tear apart old clothes to create camouflage nets.

Volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails in one of the local parks in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine. Credit: Nemesh Yanosh/UNIAN

Volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails in a local park in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine. Credit: Nemesh Yarosh/UNIAN

A member of the civil resistance stands guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine. Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Members of a Ukrainian civil defence unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown-up bridge on Kyiv’s northern front. Credit: Aris Messinis/AFP

Members of a Ukrainian civil defence unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown-up bridge on Kyiv’s northern front. Credit: Iris Messinis/AFP

A Ukrainian is shown how to use a Kalashnikov rifle in a cafe in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. Credit: Viacheslav Ratynskiy/UNIAN

A young woman handles a weapon during basic combat training for civilians in Mariupol, Ukraine Credit: Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo

Local residents stand in line in front of the regional blood transfusion station in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine. Credit: Nemesh Yanosh/UNIAN

Local residents donate blood at the regional blood transfusion station in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine. Credit: Nemesh Yanosh/UNIAN