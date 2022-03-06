Latest Live Coverage

Police detain hundreds of Russians protesting across the country against war in Ukraine

Anti-war protests across Russia continue despite a police crackdown that has seen thousands detained since Thursday, 24 February, the start of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, and a new law adopted by the parliament and signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Over 600 people were detained on Sunday in several cities.

According to RusNews media outlet, several people gathered for a rally for peace at Khabarovsk main square.

