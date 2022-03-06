Denmark will boost its defence spending and hold a referendum on joining the common EU defence policy amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The referendum will be held on June 1 with the government saying on Sunday that the country's leading political parties "agree that European security is threatened."

"The parties to the agreement therefore agree on a number of measures to strengthen the Danish defence preparedness and the possibilities for manoeuvring in the new security policy situation," a joint agreement of the governing Social Democrats, the Liberals, the Socialist People's Party, the Radical Left and the Conservatives read.

The country will increase defence spending to 2% of GDP -- as required by NATO -- by 2033.

They agreed to set aside 7 billion crowns (roughly €940 million) in the next two years "in the light of the Russian crisis" for increased defence readiness, operations and humanitarian efforts.

"We must be prepared for the new situation in together with our allies in NATO and the EU," the main parliamentary parties said.

They will also work towards phasing out Russian natural gas imports and try to alleviate European dependence on it. Russia is the main exporter of natural gas, which is often used for household heating, to the European Union.

"Denmark has spent billions in recent decades to phase out natural gas, but but we need to move even faster," the political parties said in a statement.