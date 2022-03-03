Earlier today, a blast was filmed from a car in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. The bombing took place in a residential area close to a school and a children's hospital.
This morning, another video showed an oil depot in the same city burning after being shelled by Russian forces early on the morning of Thursday 3 March 2022.
The tanks reportedly contain five thousand cubic metres of diesel fuel.
