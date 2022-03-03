Latest Live Coverage

Hundreds sing outside Russian ambassador`s residence and Russian embassy in Reykjavik

Hundreds sing outside the Russian ambassador`s residence and the Russian embassy in Reykjavik this morning, to sing in support of Ukraine.

The haunting music outside was met with silence from within

