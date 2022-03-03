French President Emmanuel Macron to announce candidacy for reelection

French President Emmanuel Macron will announce his bid for reelection with a "letter to the French" on Thursday evening, his campaign team confirmed to AFP.

The head of state, currently mobilised by the war in Ukraine, waited until the last moment to make his candidacy for a second term official, which candidates must formalise before Friday evening.

His letter should be put online at around 20:30 CET on the websites of the regional daily press.

With 38 days to go before the first round, Macron will thus officially become president-candidate and will be able to kick off a campaign disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron is the last candidate to declare and his decision to wait was strongly criticised by his rivals, who accused him of covertly campaigning through his role and thus not abiding by campaigning rules.

The invasion of Ukraine, he himself acknowledged on Wednesday evening in an address on the war, "has impacted our democratic life and the electoral campaign".

The war is also having an impact on the polls, which show that it favours the incumbent, as is often the case in times of crisis.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia eight days ago, he has gained several points in voting intentions, with the polls giving him 27-28%, some ten points ahead of his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen (RN), who is widening the gap with Valérie Pécresse (LR) and Eric Zemmour (Reconquête!).

The majority of French people approve of Macron's action since the beginning of the conflict, according to polls.

Before this crisis began, he was already high in the voting intentions, largely ahead of his opponents, also reaping the benefits of his management of the COVID-19 pandemic and his "whatever it takes" policy, generally welcomed by the French.

Macron's announcement will come as no surprise as he himself has alluded to it several times and his entire campaign team has not hidden that everything was ready.

If he wins the second round on 24 April, he will have achieved a feat never before achieved in the history of the Fifth Republic: to be re-elected by direct universal suffrage without emerging from a period of hung government, as François Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac had done.

But his position as favourite remains fragile. Recent polls show him winning the second round against all his opponents, including the best-placed Marine le Pen, but with a smaller lead than in 2017.