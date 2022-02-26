"We are angry, we're scared, we're nervous and we don't know what to do."

They were the words of Kateryna Mala, who spoke to Euronews on the Kyiv metro and admitted she was preparing to flee with her family to Poland.

"It [Kyiv] is our home, it's our city, it's our country," she added. "But we should go to save our lives. And it's devastating."

Mala is not alone.

The UN's refugee agency said on Saturday that nearly 120,000 had left Ukraine since Russia's invasion began on Thursday.

Other Ukrainians that Euronews spoke to called for more help from Europe and NATO.

“We are begging the European community to help us. You should ban Russia from SWIFT. We think you should help us with another force. And we want you to help us to close the sky."

NATO is not obliged to help Ukraine as it is not a member of the transatlantic military alliance.

The European Union, meanwhile, has agreed on sanctions designed to impose "massive and severe consequences" on Moscow.

But it has so far stopped short of extending that to the SWIFT financial transactions system.