Long lines of cars jammed the road leading outside Kyiv and residents massed at the railway station as Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko advised residents to stay home unless they are involved in critical work and urged them to prepare go-bags with necessities and documents if they need to evacuate.

After the initial explosions in Kyiv, people could be heard shouting in the streets.

In the morning, cars were seen circulating and people walking in the streets.