Long lines of cars jammed the road leading outside Kyiv and residents massed at the railway station as Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko advised residents to stay home unless they are involved in critical work and urged them to prepare go-bags with necessities and documents if they need to evacuate.
After the initial explosions in Kyiv, people could be heard shouting in the streets.
In the morning, cars were seen circulating and people walking in the streets.
More No Comment
Collectors return to Madrid for Art Fair
Protest in Paris and Berlin over Russia action on Ukraine
Ukraine Russia Embassy Protest
Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision to decriminalise abortion
The Carnival of Viareggio resumes after COVID disruption
This ice festival is held annually on Lake Baikal, the largest in the world in volume.
Fire breaks out at German residential complex
Venezuelans participate in bird count in Caracas
Wildfires rage through large areas in Argentina
Demonstrators in Senegal demand tougher laws against homosexual activity
Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics
"Nebula solaris", Venetian Water Festival held in the Arsenal
The famous carnival in Nice returns after two years
Malians celebrate French retreat by burning EU flag
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym