Protestors gathered outside Russia's embassy in Paris and Berlin in protest against the Kremlin's ongoing aggression on the border with Ukraine.
Protestors gathered outside Russia's embassy in Paris and Berlin in protest against the Kremlin's ongoing aggression on the border with Ukraine.
More No Comment
Ukraine Russia Embassy Protest
Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision to decriminalise abortion
The Carnival of Viareggio resumes after COVID disruption
This ice festival is held annually on Lake Baikal, the largest in the world in volume.
Fire breaks out at German residential complex
Venezuelans participate in bird count in Caracas
Wildfires rage through large areas in Argentina
Demonstrators in Senegal demand tougher laws against homosexual activity
Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics
"Nebula solaris", Venetian Water Festival held in the Arsenal
The famous carnival in Nice returns after two years
Malians celebrate French retreat by burning EU flag
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym
Queues near Donetsk as people head towards Russia
Russia launches massive drills of its nuclear forces