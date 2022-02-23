Live: Invading Ukraine was Putin's 'plan all along', Washington says

Live: Invading Ukraine was Putin's 'plan all along', Washington saysComments
An invasion of Ukraine was Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan "all along", the US top diplomat said, calling off a scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Tuesday that Putin's "plan all along has been to invade Ukraine, to control Ukraine and its people, to destroy Ukraine's democracy."
He also announced that a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, scheduled on 24 February has been cancelled, arguing Moscow is not serious about diplomacy.
"It does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time. I consulted with our allies and partners, all agreed," he said.
It comes after the US, UK, and EU unveiled sanctions against Russian individuals and entities on Tuesday in response to Putin's recognition of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic — two separatist-held areas in eastern Ukraine — and his announcement that troops would be sent in on "peacekeeping duties."
Follow all of Wednesday's key developments here
The key points to know
- The UK, EU and US announced a raft of sanctions against economic, political, military, business and media sectors;
- They all stressed this is just the beginning and more sanctions would be imposed if Russia invades further;
- President Biden says the US will redeploy some US troops in the region;
- Germany is halting certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a vital energy connection for Russia.
- The EU says it has prepared contingency plans in case of an exodus of refugees from Ukraine.
