As evacuations began Friday from the rebel-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, a huge traffic jam formed at the border with Russia.
A queue of cars and buses stretched for 22km towards the border checkpoint in Russia from the rebel-controlled Donetsk region in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Spiking tensions in eastern Ukraine on Friday aggravated Western fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe, with a humanitarian convoy hit by shelling and pro-Russian rebels evacuating civilians from the conflict zone.
More No Comment
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym
Fires rage out of control in Argentina
Israeli police scatter Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem
Storm Eunice set to hit Belgium and Netherlands hard
Beachgoers brave Brighton seafront despite Storm Eunice
England's Newhaven beach hit by large waves as Storm Eunice batters UK
Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London.
Ottawa Police make arrests to end siege
PETA protesters in London urge fashion industry to stop using feathers
Rams fans cheer champions at LA victory parade
Molten iron show lights up night sky in Beijing for Lantern festival
Rescuers on scene after deadly Brazil landslides
Ukrainians deploy giant national flag to mark 'Unity Day'
North Korea marks anniversary of Kim Jong Il's birth
Lantern festival lights up the night sky in New Taipei City