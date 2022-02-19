Israeli police on horseback scattered protesters Friday in the flashpoint east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where demonstrators poured in to support Palestinians facing eviction by Jewish settlers.
The scuffles there came alongside protests elsewhere in the occupied West Bank.
Tensions that erupted in Sheikh Jarrah last year - as several Palestinian families faced eviction by settler groups - in part sparked the May war between Israel and armed groups in the Gaza Strip.
More No Comment
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym
Queues near Donetsk as people head towards Russia
Fires rage out of control in Argentina
Storm Eunice set to hit Belgium and Netherlands hard
Beachgoers brave Brighton seafront despite Storm Eunice
England's Newhaven beach hit by large waves as Storm Eunice batters UK
Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London.
Ottawa Police make arrests to end siege
PETA protesters in London urge fashion industry to stop using feathers
Rams fans cheer champions at LA victory parade
Molten iron show lights up night sky in Beijing for Lantern festival
Rescuers on scene after deadly Brazil landslides
Ukrainians deploy giant national flag to mark 'Unity Day'
North Korea marks anniversary of Kim Jong Il's birth
Lantern festival lights up the night sky in New Taipei City