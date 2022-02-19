Almost 800,000 hectares of the province of Corrientes in northwestern Argentina has been devastated by wildfires.
According to a report by the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) released on Friday, 785,238 hectares of land had been burned due to the blazes, which represents 9% of the province's area.
According to the INTA, the fires have affected a great deal of wildlife in the country's northeast.
Many animals have been burned by flames or poisoned by smoke, while others have been run over on roads trying to escape the fires.
Firefighting teams were continuing operations to extinguish the flames.
More No Comment
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym
Queues near Donetsk as people head towards Russia
Israeli police scatter Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem
Storm Eunice set to hit Belgium and Netherlands hard
Beachgoers brave Brighton seafront despite Storm Eunice
England's Newhaven beach hit by large waves as Storm Eunice batters UK
Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London.
Ottawa Police make arrests to end siege
PETA protesters in London urge fashion industry to stop using feathers
Rams fans cheer champions at LA victory parade
Molten iron show lights up night sky in Beijing for Lantern festival
Rescuers on scene after deadly Brazil landslides
Ukrainians deploy giant national flag to mark 'Unity Day'
North Korea marks anniversary of Kim Jong Il's birth
Lantern festival lights up the night sky in New Taipei City