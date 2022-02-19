Latest Live Coverage

Ukrainian servicemen working out

In Novoluhanske, on the frontline between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists to the east, soldiers loyal to Kyiv take their frustrations out by working out.

"It helps me think of something else", Roman tells AFP in his unit's makeshift gym outfitted with a bench, a skipping rope and boxing gear.

