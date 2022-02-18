Ottawa Police make arrests to end siege

Police arrested protesters and began towing away trucks Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada's capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
In an operation that unfolded slowly and methodically in the morning, officers were seen going door to door along a line of trucks, campers and other vehicles parked on Ottawa's snow-covered streets.
More No Comment
Beachgoers brave Brighton seafront despite Storm Eunice
England's Newhaven beach hit by large waves as Storm Eunice batters UK
Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London.
PETA protesters in London urge fashion industry to stop using feathers
Rams fans cheer champions at LA victory parade
Molten iron show lights up night sky in Beijing for Lantern festival
Rescuers on scene after deadly Brazil landslides
Ukrainians deploy giant national flag to mark 'Unity Day'
North Korea marks anniversary of Kim Jong Il's birth
Lantern festival lights up the night sky in New Taipei City
Ukraine forces in missile launch exercise near border
Overwhelmed Hong Kong hospitals set up outdoor wards
Mass wedding on Valentine's Day in Nicaragua and Mexico
More than 120 igloos built on frozen sea in Russia
Paris becomes 'City of Love' on Valentine's Day