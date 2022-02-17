NATO accuses Russia of trying to 'stage pretext' to invade Ukraine

Russia has been accused of trying to manufacture a fake reason to invade Ukraine.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary-general, said the military alliance was concerned "Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Russia".

Separatist authorities in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine -- where Russian-backed separatists have been at war with Ukrainian forces since 2014 -- said there had been an increase in Ukrainian shelling along the tense line of contact, describing it as a “large-scale provocation". Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said separatists returned fire.

Ukraine disputed the claim, saying separatists had shelled its forces, but they didn’t fire back. The Ukrainian military command said shells hit a kindergarten building in Stanytsia Luhanska, wounding two civilians, and cut off the power supply to half of the town.

An observer mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is expected to offer its assessment of the situation later on Thursday.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has meanwhile described as "troubling" reports of mutual accusations of bombing from Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Austin said that Washington and its allies "are still gathering the details, but we've said for some time that the Russians might do something like this in order to justify a military conflict, so we'll be watching this very closely".

Britain's top diplomat, Liz Truss, said such reports "are a blatant attempt by the Russian government to fabricate pretexts for invasion", describing it as a "disinformation campaign".

Her armed forces minister, James Heappey, also accused Moscow of "disinformation" over its claim it is withdrawing troops for the border and in Crimea.

Russia announced on Tuesday it had begun to pull some troops out of the border area, stating that their mission had been completed. But NATO has branded this announcement false.

“We have seen the opposite of some of the statements. We have seen an increase of troops over the last 48 hours, up to 7,000," said UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace ahead of a NATO meeting on Thursday.

Moscow has stationed about 150,000 troops along its shared border with Ukraine and in neighbouring Belarus, where it is officially conducting joint military exercises until 20 January. It has also deployed several warships to the Black Sea.

Stoltenberg stressed that Russia has “enough troops, enough capabilities, to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time", adding that “the fact that you’re putting a battle tank on a train and moving it in some direction doesn’t prove a withdrawal of troops”.

The Kremlin denies any intention to invade but has demanded assurances that Ukraine and Georgia will never be allowed to join NATO. It also wants some allied troops and weapons to be withdrawn from several eastern European countries. It argues these are a threat to its own security.

It has also lobbed accusations of disinformation at NATO allies.

While the US and its allies have rejected Moscow's demands to bar membership to Ukraine, they offered to engage in talks with Russia on limiting missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin charged that Moscow had offered to discuss those issues years ago, but the West only agreed to talk about them now. He said that Russia was ready to talk about them now, but only in conjunction with its main security demands.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was sending its formal reply on those issues to the US and NATO later on Thursday and will make it public.