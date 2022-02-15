Russian MPs have urged Vladimir Putin to recognise two separatist-held areas in eastern Ukraine as independent.

It comes following a vote in the Duma on Tuesday.

Two resolutions were presented to the lower house with the aim of recognising the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) as independent.

Both are located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

The difference between the two resolutions is that the first one appealled directly to Putin to "immediately" recognise the two areas as independent, while the second was to be sent to Russia's foreign ministry and other governmental structures "for study and feedback".

Viacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma lower house, said in a statement following the vote that "the deputies decided to send an appeal to the President".

He argued such a recognition "will create grounds for guaranteeing the security and protection of the inhabitants of the republics from external threats, as well as for strengthening international peace and regional stability in accordance with the purposes and principle of the Charte of the United Nations and will initiate the process of international recognition both states."

He accused Ukrainian authorities of violating the inhabitants' "rights and freedoms" and of operating a "complete economic blockade" of the two areas.

"Deputies of the State Duma consider the recognition of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic justified and morally justified. Over the past years, democratic bodies and states with all the attributes of legitimate power have been built in the republics on the basis of the will fo the people," he claimed.

Such recognition would effectively sound the death knell of the Minsk Protocol — a ceasefire agreement mediated by France and Germany in the so-called Normandy Format and that came into force in 2015.

It is unclear however whether Putin would follow through as he mentioned the Minsk Agreement in his call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, over the weekend.

A round of talks in the Normandy Format was also held last week.

The Duma vote comes just hours after Moscow offered a sign of de-escalation amid a deep crisis along the Ukrainian border by announcing that some troops have started to pull back.

Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops over the past few months along its shared border with Ukraine, stoking fears of an invasion. Moscow has denied any plans to invade but demanded guarantees NATO will not expand to any other former Soviet nations, including Ukraine, and remove troops and weapons deployed in other eastern European nations.

It argues these are a threat to its security and violates former treaties.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted to the Russian announcement by saying; "Together with our partners, we have managed to prevent any further escalation by Russia."

He expressed caution, however, arguing that "Russia makes all kinds of statements all the time, so we have a rule: we will believe in de-escalation when we see the withdrawal of troops," he added, describing the current situation as "tense but under control."