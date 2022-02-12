Teargas being fired by police to break up protest while our reporter was doing his live in VRT midday bulletin, at the Place d’Italie, in Paris.
Etna eruption causes storm with lightning
Fire at Tehran's Grand Bazaar damages shops
New Zealand anti-vaccine mandate protesters dig trenches to stay dry
Demo against COVID-19 vaccines in Canberra, Australia
Surfers take on the big waves at the Tow Surfing Challenge in Portugal
New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters continue their siege of parliament.
Montevideo Carnival returns after Covid cancels 2021
Bulgaria: Honey pots form a candle crucifix.
USA: teenagers rescued in the ice
Colombia: Refugee camp with over 1,000 indigenous people
Denmark: Exhibit explores 150 years of female art history
Clashes and arrests as New Zealand police clear Covid protest.
Crowds at the 10th Taiwan Comics and Animation Festival
Rescue after building collapse in Idlib
Many killed, injured in mudslide in west Colombia