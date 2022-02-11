France eases rules for mandatory face masks at indoor public places

Face masks will no longer be mandatory in French public places -- such as restaurants -- where the vaccine pass is needed, the government said on Friday.

The new measure will be introduced on 28 February.

The country's vaccine pass allows those fully jabbed against COVID, access to places such as cinemas, theatres, bars and restaurants.

Currently, a face mask must still be worn, but that will now change at the end of the month.

"The wearing of masks indoors will be maintained in transport and enclosed places not subject to the vaccination pass," France's health ministry said in a statement. "In other enclosed places subject to the vaccination pass, wearing a mask will no longer be mandatory."