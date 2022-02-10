A building collapse in northwestern Syria killed a woman and three of her children, while her husband and three other children survived, according to the opposition group Syrian Civil Defense.
The Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, said rescue operations in the two-storey building lasted about four hours.
The mother and one of her children were already dead when rescuers pulled them out, while two children succumbed to their injuries soon after, the civil defence said.
Later that night, the father and three other children were pulled out alive and taken to the hospital for treatment.
More No Comment
Denmark: Exhibit explores 150 years of female art history
Clashes and arrests as New Zealand police clear Covid protest.
Crowds at the 10th Taiwan Comics and Animation Festival
Many killed, injured in mudslide in west Colombia
Peru inaugurates its largest mural in downtown Lima
Underwater escape game debuts in France
Indonesian croc freed after five years trapped in tyre
Beckham attends Amateur Women's football tournament at Qatar's Education Stadium
Ukrainian border guards patrol the border with Russia
Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates
Ecstatic crowds greet victorious Senegal on Cup of Nations return
Ramen eating competition takes place in Kazan
In Madagascar, roads are damaged and cities ravaged after the passage of cyclone Bastsirai
Morocco holds funeral for little Rayan who died trapped in well
Fans wait near Dakar airport for the return of the Senegalese AFCON champions