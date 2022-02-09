Croatia pulls design for €1 coin after plagiarism allegations

The Croatian National Bank has scrapped a design for a proposed €1 coin after allegations surfaced that its designer plagiarised the image.

The coin is one of four designs that was selected to be minted to celebrate Croatia joining the eurozone next year.

The back of the coin featured a pine marten, a small, weasel-like mammal. Croatia's current currency, the kuna, is named after the animal, whose pelts were historically used as money.

Savjet HNB-a donio je, na prijedlog Komisije za novac, Odluku o konačnom odabiru najuspješnijeg dizajna nacionalne... Posted by Hrvatska narodna banka on Friday, February 4, 2022

Four winners were announced on Friday, including Stjepan Pranjković for his design of a marten. Croatian social media sleuths noticed that Pranjković's design was very similar to a photograph of the animal by Scottish photographer Iain Leach.

The Croatian National Bank said in a statement that Pranjković on Sunday withdrew his draft and renounced all rights to it. While the statement did not mention why Pranjković pulled his design, it noted that "authors participating in the tender were required to submit a written guarantee confirming that their work was an original intellectual creation made exclusively for the purpose of the tender".

Leach, who had been tweeting about the incident, told a Croatian broadcaster that he now believes a "right decision was made and for me, this is the end of the story," the AFP news agency reported.

Euronews has reached out to Leach for comment.

The bank said it will launch a new tender process for a coin bearing the marten.